Coronavirus: ‘No choice but to lock down’

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: "We are in a third wave."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 14:23
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid the coronavirus crisis, on December 13, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid the coronavirus crisis, on December 13, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
There may be no escape from a lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy warned separately on Tuesday, as the number of new cases hit another peak.
“We have missed the ‘tightened restraint’ train,” Edelstein said during a visit to a senior living center where vaccination was launched on Tuesday. “We wasted precious time and the infection rate leaves us no choice but to close down.”
According to the Health Ministry, there were 3,594 new cases on Monday - some 4.2% of people screened tested positive. When adjusted to remove those who were screened as part of general virus surveys, the percentage is around 5%. The death toll hit 3,111.
Moreover, data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed that the death rate from the end of March until the end of October was 10.7% higher this year than expected. Some 21% of deaths in October were from coronavirus.
Edelstein labeled the reproduction rate as 1.3 and said “we are in a third wave.”
“Until the vaccines take effect, it will be two or three months,” the health minister said. “I call on everyone to put only health before their eyes. We do not have the privilege to put political considerations into health considerations."
Earlier in the day, in an interview with the Hebrew media outlet Ynet, Levy expressed similar sentiments: "I am not sure that tightening restraint as proposed will be able to cope with this increase - we may have to talk about closure."
Edelstein also discussed the rate of immunization among the public during his briefing - and on this, the country is seeing a positive trend. He said that nearly 30,000 people were vaccinated in the first two days - “an amazing statistic that indicates a very good response from the public” - and that the goal is to reach 60,000 people per day.
As of Sunday evening, more than 200,000 appointments had been made by seniors and medical staff for vaccinations.


