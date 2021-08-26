The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus: Number of serious patients stable since Sunday

Some 8,800 new cases were registered on Wednesday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 26, 2021 11:40
Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The number of serious coronavirus patients in Israel has remained stable since the beginning of the week, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, a few hours after new details about the high efficacy of the third shot – 95% against infection, 97% against serious symptoms after 16 days - were revealed by a TV report.
Last week, the ministry’s Director General Prof. Nachman Ash said that they were hoping to see the number of serious patients to start declining. As of Thursday morning, they were 680 morning – since Sunday, the number has been fluctuating between 678 and 699.
“Excellent and hopeful data on the third vaccine - 97% efficacy against serious illness, 95% efficacy against infection. Run to get vaccinated!” Health Ministry Nitzan Horowitz wrote on Twitter sharing a screenshot of the Channel 12 report – appearing to confirm it.
Some 8,800 new cases were registered on Wednesday, after on Tuesday the country surpassed the threshold of 10,000 new virus carriers identified, something that had previously happened only one other time in January, when Israel found itself in the darkest weeks of the third wave.
The positivity rate also slightly decreased on Wednesday, from 6.57% to 6.39%.
Jerusalem resident Klara Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 vaccine at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem resident Klara Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 vaccine at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 13 people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,909. Since the beginning of August, the disease has claim over 400 victims – in July some 52 people died, in June less than ten.
Israel was also expected to reach 80,000 active cases on Thursday, getting close to the record of 88,000 registered during the third wave.
At the same time, the vaccination drive has been proceeding fast with around 100,000 shot administered per day, the vast majority of them boosters, but several thousand also first and second doses.
So far, 5.93 million Israelis have received one shot, 4.59 two and 1.77 three.


