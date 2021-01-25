The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Over 1m. Israelis have received both vaccine doses

No promise to end the lockdown as scheduled, says coronavirus commissioner * Some 40-50% of news cases in Israel infected with the British variant.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 25, 2021 11:00
Medical worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine injection, at a Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 21, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Medical worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine injection, at a Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 21, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Over one million Israelis have already received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine and about half of them are already eligible for a ‘vaccination passport,’ the Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.
However, while the country proceeds to inoculate at speed record – about 200,000 shots a day – and the number of new cases is trending downward, the situation remains severe as the number of serious and ventilated patients, as well as daily deaths, remain high, placing strain on the hospital system.
Some 1,140 individuals are currently in serious condition, with 358 intubated. The death toll stands 4,419, with 57 people passing away from the virus in 24 hours.
Ichilov Hospital will close its ICU and turn it into a coronavirus ward due to the increase in infection, Hebrew website Ynet has reported.
In light of the situation, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said that there can be no promise that the current reinforced lockdown in the country will end at the end of January as planned.
“We have learned that making promises in this pandemic is not right, we will follow the data and see. Our will is to reopen, we will see to what extent this can be done depending on the level of morbidity. It is important to continue the vaccination campaign at great speed and reach the highest level of vaccination of the population as soon as possible,” he explained in an interview with Radio FM 103.
Ash also expressed confidence that the inoculation is effective against the new highly infectious coronavirus variants, whose spread prompted the government to approve a complete closure of the skies starting from Monday night at midnight.
The commissioner stated about 40-50% of daily cases are infected with the British variant.  According to preliminary analysis, the variant appears to be also 30% more deadly than the regular virus, which might be contributing to the high number of serious patients and the fact that the figure is declining at a slower pace than expected.
There were 4,868 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day, the Health Ministry reported.
Some 54,109 tests were administered - around 9.3% of which returned a positive result.


