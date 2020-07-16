Coronavirus quarantine violators on rise in Israel - report

According to the report, there has been a dramatic spike in the number of quarantine violators who have been issued fines, including some who have tested positive for the virus or have been around confirmed patients.

Law enforcement officials stated that the number of fines that were issued to quarantine violators since May has reached a total of 60. In June, the number rose to 95 whereas in the first half of July the number has gone up to 135.

This phenomenon seems to be turning into a trend, likely due to the fact that many of those who are forced into self-quarantine, after receiving a message from the Shin-Bet, choose to violate it for receiving no additional information. Another possible reason for violating self-quarantine is the fact that there is no effective enforcement mechanism in place, sources in the Ministry of Health and law enforcement agencies affirm.