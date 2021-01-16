Coronavirus: Serious cases in Israel’s 60+ population on the decline

Ministers are expected to meet this week to discuss preliminary exit plans from Israel’s third lockdown, though it is likely that no final decisions will be made until a meeting on Wednesday.Recall, the lockdown started on Thursday, January 7 at midnight and is due to be lifted this coming Thursday, January 21, at the same time.Health Ministry officials, including Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto in an interview with KAN News over the weekend, said it is likely that the ministry will push to extend the lockdown by a week. He said health officials are monitoring not only the number of cases but those who are in serious condition.That is good news for those who want to open up the economy, according to Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science who has been advising the government through the pandemic. He wrote on Twitter Friday that the number of coronavirus patients over the age of 60 who become seriously ill has declined by about 25% - from about 2% of them becoming serious a week ago to about 1.5% presently. Segal said that cities with higher vaccination rates have fewer critically ill patients, too.“This may be the effect of the vaccines,” he wrote, “although we have reached such a percentage in the past so there may be other explanations.”
In addition, he said in Twitter posts on Friday that there does seem to be a halt in morbidity. But he said Israel would have to wait a few more days to see that the infection rate stabilizes and even begins to decline before making any decisions based on this data.Israel is edging up on 4,000 dead from the virus and has had more than 9,000 new cases per day for the past four days. The Health Ministry also announced Friday that it conducted 123,111 tests and that around 7.7% of tests returned a positive result. Some 1,141 of the current patients were in serious condition, with 291 intubated. The death toll stood at 3,892.Among the sick was a 30-year-old woman who is 31-weeks pregnant with her fifth child. She was rushed from her Jerusalem home to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikvah early Friday after her condition took a turn for the worse. She was ultimately intubated and is considered in critical and unstable condition. On Friday, doctors were determining whether to deliver the baby. The hospital has not shared an update.The ministry is also weighing what specific criteria to use this time around to determine when Israel should exit the lockdown. It seems clear that the reproduction rate (the "R" that determines how many people one sick person will infect) will need to be one or less. However, the health teams will also be looking at the number of serious cases - rather than total cases per day - and at the impact of the various mutations that are starting to emerge.Of course, the rate of vaccination will also be considered. Health officials have expressed worry that the British, South African and now the Brazilian mutations, which spread the virus faster than the original strand, could cause a fast increase in cases if the economy opens up too fast after the current lockdown.Segal also posted about a new outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, where according to serological tests 75% of the population had already had the virus, which should have meant the majority of the population is immune."There is concern that this is a result of the Brazilian strain spreading there that may have managed to elude antibodies from people who recovered from the previous strain," Segal wrote. "Worrying, but not yet clear."On vaccines: Israelis as young as 45 will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, as part of Israel's vaccination campaign.Eligible Israelis can contact their health funds to schedule an appointment.During a visit to the Arab town of Sakhnin on Saturday, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash called on the community to go and get the jab."Tomorrow, we are starting with people over the age of 45. So, I call on all of you in Sakhnin to come and get vaccinated," Ash said. "I also call on teachers, educational staff, preschool teachers - come and get vaccinated."He said in a public message that any fears of vaccination are unfounded, and that even the second dose, which is known to cause slightly more side effects than the first, are mild like fever or aches and pains and they go away within a day."The sickness is much more difficult and dangerous" than the vaccine, Ash stressed.Israel's two millionth vaccine was administered Thursday evening and over 196,707 Israelis have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported.