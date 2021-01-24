The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus tracking: Majority of people willing to use app - UK study

"While people don’t want to throw away their privacy, they are willing to make compromises perhaps for the greater good.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2021 09:16
A woman texts on her mobile phone as she waits for a friend outside a supermarket on Roosevelt Avenue during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
A woman texts on her mobile phone as she waits for a friend outside a supermarket on Roosevelt Avenue during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
The majority of people in the UK are willing to use tracking applications in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a recent study that included surveys during the first and second waves of the pandemic found. In spite of this, the number of those who have downloaded the NHS Test and Trace coronavirus tracking app is not reflected in these numbers - making the tracking app much less effective.
Some 65% of poll respondents expressed willingness to use a mandatory government app and 70% expressed willingness to use a voluntary sign up app.
Professor Stephen Lewandowsky, chair in cognitive psychology at the University of Bristol and the lead author of the study, expressed surprise at the study's results.
“Attitudes were surprisingly permissive and this is good news for public health. But there appears to be a significant gap between what people say they’re willing to do and what they actually do, which needs further investigation," said Lewandowsky.
In order for tacking applications to work, a large proportion of the population must use them. British enrollment in the NHS app is around 21 m. people, which is over 10 m. short of the target number of participants, according to the study.
"Lack of uptake is a big problem because such systems need more than half – 56 per cent – of the general population on board to be effective in helping control a pandemic," said Lewandowsky.
Lewandowsky addressed possible reasons for the discrepancy and expressed the potential for greater efficacy of tracking apps reflected in the study. "Technological barriers, confusion, or simply lack of awareness," are among potential causes Lewandowsky lists.
"But the fact respondents were very receptive and open to such tools should be encouraging and indicates while people don’t want to throw away their privacy, they are willing to make compromises perhaps for the greater good,” Lewandowsky went on to say.
The number of those willing to use tracking applications is similar for mandatory government tracking apps that grant authorities access to tracked information (65% expressed willingness to use) and for voluntary applications that do not grant the government use of the data (70% expressed willingness to use).
When the study introduces a clause that said that all data collected would be erased after two weeks, acceptance levels of both applications rose to 75%. When an additional "opt-out" clause was added, acceptance increased to 85%. 
The study also found that respondents were widely receptive of "immunity passports," passports that would be granted to those who have coronavirus antibodies and exempt them from certain regulations. Some 20% of respondents were opposed to these passports, many believing that they were unfair, and 60% of respondents expressed wanting an immunity passport.
"It’s fascinating how people seem increasingly receptive to their personal data being used to inform themselves and others about what they can and can’t do," concluded Lewandowsky.
“As a follow-up, it would be beneficial to know whether people have relaxed their privacy attitudes as an exception due to the emergency situation or if our findings show a wider acceptance of privacy-encroaching technologies, for example continuous monitoring of your power consumption at home or tracking of location by law enforcement authorities.”


Tags technology privacy Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

There needs to be a crackdown on the Haredi sector

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by