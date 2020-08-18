The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Could masks be the key to solving the coronavirus economic crisis?

Giving away masks that offer sufficient protection could be the solution for opening up the economy.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 17:59
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
The coroanvirus pandemic forced the closure of many of the world's economies, however the battle is not yet lost if a relatively cheaper solution can be thought of - mass distribution of masks that offer an almost absolute protection from the virus.
Chief Medical Officer at HemaClear Professor Noam Gavriely, who invented the Virimask, recently claimed that understanding the scientific and quantitative parameter of the coronavirus pandemic could actually offer a path to a new approach to cope with the effects of the virus, while eschewing the economic damage. 
 
While some of the currently widely used masks, including cloth masks, single-use surgical masks, do not offer sufficient protection, N95 and N99 masks offer more protection that may lead to possible reopening of the economy
While N95 masks only block up to 95% of harmful particles at a size bigger than 0.3 micron, N99 masks block up to 99% of particles bigger than 0.1 micron, for this reason Gavriely suggest that N99 masks are preferable.
However, both masks are considered as "half-face" masks meaning that they cover the face and the nose only, leaving the eyes unprotected. 
According to Gavriely, protecting the eyes is necessary since their relatively large surface is made up from respiratory epithel, a permeable tissue which could serve as a hotbed for coronavirus.
But what's the solution? Gavreily suggest that governments invest in N99 masks or other masks that offer a similar protection and distribute them to the entire population.
This could potentially prevent a collapse of the health system due to the increasing numbers of coronaviurs patients and wider reopening of the economy. 
The novel idea is not unheard of, as Gavriely compares it to what Israel did during the Gulf War: distributed thousands of gas masks in fear of a possible chemical attack from Iraq. 

Virimask, which was developed by HemaClear, is similar to N99 according to Gavriely, but offers integrated eye protection in addition. 
Gavriely's idea may not eliminate the problem, but it could certainly mask it, allowing many to live with the virus - at least until a vaccine is found. 


Tags government Coronavirus Face mask
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by