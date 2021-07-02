The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19: Cats more likely than dogs to catch virus from owners - studies

"The main concern, however, is not the animals' health, but the potential risk that pets could act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AARON REICH  
JULY 2, 2021 00:54
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
Two preliminary studies which were presented at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) found that COVID-19 is more common in pets whose owners had the virus than in strays. 
There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 spreading from pets to humans.
The study took 156 dogs and 154 cats from 194 households that had tested positive for COVID-19. 
Dr. Els Broens of Utrecht University in the Netherlands said, "If you have COVID-19, you should avoid contact with your cat or dog, just as you would do with other people.
"The main concern, however, is not the animals' health—they had no or mild symptoms of COVID-19—but the potential risk that pets could act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population.
"Fortunately, to date no pet-to-human transmission has been reported. So, despite the rather high prevalence among pets from COVID-19 positive households in this study, it seems unlikely that pets play a role in the pandemic."
Thirty-one cats and 23 dogs - about 17% of the animals overall - had antibodies present, suggesting they had previously contracted COVID-19, while six cats and seven dogs - 4.2% of overally pets - were found to have active COVID-19 infections.
The researchers also compared animals living in shelters, 9% of which had antibodies. They believe these results indicate pets are more likely to get sick from humans than previously thought. 
 
Another study presented at the conferece in Canada found that cats that sleep on people's beds were more likely to catch COVID-19 from their owners, while dogs were unaffected by the level of proximity.
Dorothee Bienzle, a professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph, who presented the findings, said that “If someone has Covid-19 there is a surprisingly high chance they will pass it on to their pet.
“Cats, especially those that sleep on their owner’s bed, seem to be particularly vulnerable. So, if you have Covid-19, I’d advise that you keep your distance from your pet – and keep it out of your bedroom.”
Bienzle also recommends keeping coronavirus-infected pets away from other people and pets. She said: “While the evidence that pets can pass the virus on to other pets is limited, it can’t be excluded. Similarly, although pets have not been shown to pass the virus back to people, the possibility can’t be completely ruled out.”

In the study, researchers tested 48 cats and 54 dogs from 77 different households that had tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous nine months. They compared the results to those of 75 dogs and cats living in an animal shelter and 75 stray cats that had been seen at a low-cost veterinary clinic. 
Nearly 70 percent of pet cats and more than 40 percent of pet dogs tested positive for antibodies, compared with just under 10 percent of dogs and cats from the animal shelter. That number shrank to 3 percent for the stray cats.
The majority of cases were mild, and only 20 percent of dogs and 30 percent of cats had symptoms. Dogs mostly had loss of appetite and sluggishness, while cats exhibited runny noses and had difficulty breathing.
 
We knew previously that cats could catch the virus, and that they recover at a much quicker pace than humans. 


