COVID-19: Does wearing masks affect pregnant women? Study says it might

The study, which was published in the International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, considered some 1,800 women who gave birth between April and June 2020, when people in Israel were required to wear a mask and it compared the data with the same period in 2019 as well as from previous years starting from 2011.

“We found two laboratory outcomes and two clinical outcomes,” Lior Friedrich from BGU, the corresponding author of the study, explained to The Jerusalem Post.

“Regarding the former, we registered more elevated hemoglobin levels and decreased platelet levels,” he said. “As far as clinical outcomes are concerned, we saw a lower rate of pre-term births, and a higher rate of bleeding after delivery.”

Hemoglobin is a blood protein that transports oxygen to the tissues. Platelets are the smallest blood cells and their function is to form blood clots to help the body stop bleeding.

Friedrich pointed out that the study does not prove causality between wearing mask and these phenomena.

“At the moment the only thing we can say it that they occurred at the same time,” he pointed out.

However, the researchers did formulate a hypothesis about the correlation between the events.

“Wearing a mask can cause the heart rate to increase and carbon dioxide to accumulate; as a result, its level in the blood rises, while the oxygen level decreases.” Friedrich said. “This situation may lead to hemoglobin production. Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen through the bloodstream and for lower platelet levels which are responsible for blood clotting. If the hemoglobin levels are higher we know from the scientific literature that it may be associated with lower rates of preterm birth, while a low level of platelets may cause higher rates of bruising after delivery.”

Friedrich stressed that nobody should interpret the results of their research as a recommendation not to wear a mask.

“This is all very initial, while we know that masks are great to protect people from COVID-19 ,” he noted.

As the next step of the study, the researchers are going to analyze the data from pregnant women who are giving birth in the similar period this year, considering that from April 18 the requirement of wearing masks outdoors was canceled.

“I believe this study is interesting because it looks into the impact of a very significant phenomenon. One day all of us were forced to start wearing a mask. What kind of impact has it head on our health? This is what we are exploring,” he concluded.