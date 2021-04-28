The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Does wearing masks affect pregnant women? Study says it might

“Wearing a mask can cause the heart rate to increase and carbon dioxide to accumulate; as a result, its level in the blood rises, while the oxygen level decreases.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 28, 2021 20:04
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
 Does wearing masks have any impact on pregnant women? A new study by researchers from Ben‐Gurion University of the Negev, Sheba Medical Center and Hadassah‐University Medical Center suggests that it might.
The study, which was published in the International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, considered some 1,800 women who gave birth between April and June 2020, when people in Israel were required to wear a mask and it compared the data with the same period in 2019 as well as from previous years starting from 2011.
“We found two laboratory outcomes and two clinical outcomes,” Lior Friedrich from BGU, the corresponding author of the study, explained to The Jerusalem Post.
“Regarding the former, we registered more elevated hemoglobin levels and decreased platelet levels,” he said. “As far as clinical outcomes are concerned, we saw a lower rate of pre-term births, and a higher rate of bleeding after delivery.”
Hemoglobin is a blood protein that transports oxygen to the tissues. Platelets are the smallest blood cells and their function is to form blood clots to help the body stop bleeding.
Friedrich pointed out that the study does not prove causality between wearing mask and these phenomena.
“At the moment the only thing we can say it that they occurred at the same time,” he pointed out.
However, the researchers did formulate a hypothesis about the correlation between the events.
“Wearing a mask can cause the heart rate to increase and carbon dioxide to accumulate; as a result, its level in the blood rises, while the oxygen level decreases.” Friedrich said. “This situation may lead to hemoglobin production. Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen through the bloodstream and for lower platelet levels which are responsible for blood clotting. If the hemoglobin levels are higher we know from the scientific literature that it may be associated with lower rates of preterm birth, while a low level of platelets may cause higher rates of bruising after delivery.”
Friedrich stressed that nobody should interpret the results of their research as a recommendation not to wear a mask.
“This is all very initial, while we know that masks are great to protect people from COVID-19,” he noted.
As the next step of the study, the researchers are going to analyze the data from pregnant women who are giving birth in the similar period this year, considering that from April 18 the requirement of wearing masks outdoors was canceled.
“I believe this study is interesting because it looks into the impact of a very significant phenomenon. One day all of us were forced to start wearing a mask. What kind of impact has it head on our health? This is what we are exploring,” he concluded.


Tags ben-gurion university hadassah hospital sheba medical center pregnant Coronavirus COVID-19 Face mask
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by