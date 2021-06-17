COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

“We have never seen anything like this,” Dr. Tal Brosh, the head of Infectious Disease Unit at the Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, noted.

“We've been monitoring viral infections in the hospital, of course, which of course is just the tip of the iceberg of what is going on in the community, as for each hospitalized patient, there are many more out there,” he said. “Since the spring, we have been seeing an increasing number of respiratory diseases and since May there has been a surge in RSV cases.”

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus usually appears in the winter together with the influenza and is especially serious for very young children and older, vulnerable adults.

“We usually see it disappearing in the summer, but if we consider the numbers now, it looks like winter in previous years. During the winter 2020-2021 we did not see one individual case of RSV,” Brosh added.

RSV is not the only virus that is widely circulating, other diseases that are currently infecting a growing number of people are a type of adenovirus, the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and the rhinovirus. All of them are associated with respiratory symptoms and other symptoms similar to the ones of a severe cold. At the same time, influenza has not hit the country since the winter previous to the pandemic.

“However, we are not checking the type of virus in all cases,” Dr. Tal Snir, director of the Adolescent Clinic at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center (Dana-Dwek Children's Hospital) said.

Snir noted that after the year of the pandemic is not surprising that these diseases are reappearing.

“We did not see them during the winter because we were wearing masks and because of the lockdowns, but they are normal viruses,” she said.

While no formal study appeared to have already been published on the topic, Brosh remarked that a similar phenomenon was reported in Australia a few months ago, when the country hit its summer after the first winter plagued by the coronavirus.

The number of children hospitalized with respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases has been exceptional also at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Dr. Giora Weiser, director of the Department of Pediatric Emergency Medicine said.

“Children are going back to school, seeing friends and having a normal life again and these viruses are taking their revenge,” he said.

While there is no particular reason to be concerned, Weiser said that it has not been easy for the staff, because of the work overload.

What nobody can predict, all experts agreed, is how this surge of infections will continue to behave in the next weeks and months.

“This is not a pandemic, these viruses exist in the country and every winter comes with illnesses. What is weird now is the season and we do not know whether this will die soon or continue into next winter and what will actually happen next winter,” Brosh said.