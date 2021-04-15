The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 pandemic caused ‘mental crisis’ among Israeli youth

The highest rates of anxiety were found in the secular sector (21%). The lowest rates were among the ultra-Orthodox (7%).

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 15, 2021 16:02
Depressed person broods in tunnel (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Depressed person broods in tunnel
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 Israeli children are experiencing a “mental crisis,” according to new research released to The Jerusalem Post.
The report, based on a study conducted by Prof. Michal Grinstein-Weiss of Washington University and the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya together with Prof. Rami Benvenisti of Hebrew University, showed that one in five children – 21% and three times more than before the coronavirus crisis - are suffering from symptoms of anxiety.
“The data is very worrisome – very, very worrisome,” Grinstein-Weiss told the Post.
The study was conducted in Israel at the end of March 2021 and included surveys of around 1,000 parents of children in the education system. Parents were asked to describe their children’s emotional, behavioral and social status, among other things.  
The highest rates of anxiety were found in the secular sector (21%). The lowest rates were among the ultra-Orthodox (7%). Grinstein-Weiss said that it is expected that anxiety levels would be lower among the ultra-Orthodox.
“They have faith, so in general they worry less,” she said. 
Anxiety was highest among children who had two parents return to work outside the home during the pandemic when they were still required to engage in distance learning. 
At this stage, the survey showed, parents estimate that nearly half of children (46%) need psychological help as a result of the crisis. 
Emotional and social data revealed similar challenges. Some 60% said of children were reported as feeling lonely. Less than half (44%) managed to maintain their relationships with their friends.   
Only about half of students took their online studies seriously and more than half had difficulty managing online learning and the classes “put a heavy burden on them,” the report showed. 
Parents said that they feel teachers and principals did their best, but that the school system simply did not provide a good enough solution. 
While at home, students spent a long time on their screens. Parents reported that about half of children spent so much time on their screens it could be considered an “addiction.” 
Other children expressed physical violence (23%) and some suffered from eating disorders (24%).
Grinstein-Weiss cautioned that consideration would need to be given to any long-term effects of the year of distance learning, as it is likely that some students will continue suffering from learning gaps as well as emotional and behavioral challenges.  
She emphasized the need for a national organization to be formed that would focus on children’s recovery from the crisis, including systematic efforts to support students and educational staff during the transition back to school.


Tags children Mental Health Anxiety Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by