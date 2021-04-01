The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19 wards shutting down across Israel due to rapid vaccinations

With reports of declining cases, only a few patients need to be hospitalized every day. These days, corona wards in hospitals across the country are almost no longer accepting new patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 13:33
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members in the coronavirus ward. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members in the coronavirus ward.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Within weeks the status of corona wards in Israel has changed rapidly, as the nation's quick vaccination process has now been leading to many closures of COVID-19 wards throughout the country, according to a report by Ynet.  
With reports of declining cases, only a few patients need to be hospitalized every day. These days, corona wards in hospitals across the country are almost no longer accepting new patients. 
Israel's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that 489 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, out of nearly 38 thousand which were tested, resulting in a 1.3% positivity rate.
There are currently 7,334 active patients in the country, 402 of whom are classified as being in serious condition.
The ministry reported that the death toll rose by 11 on Tuesday to 6,201 since the pandemic began. 
In addition, some 5.24 million Israelis have received their first dose of the vaccine, 87% of whom are above the age of 50.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, considered to be one of the busiest hospitals in the country, had at one point more than 140 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in a day. However, last Tuesday, only three new corona patients were admitted. 
Prof. Masad Barhum, director of the Galilee Medical Center, says that recovering from the disease has happened slower in the northern areas of the country.
"There has been a gradual decline in the number of hospitalized patients, but this decline is only moderate compared to other hospitals," he explains.
The rate of vaccinations in the Galilee region is lower in the Arab society, and this is the main reason for the welcome but relatively slow change here. Today we are only dealing with 21 corona patients, who by the way were not all vaccinated, and at the virus's peak we were once with 115 hospitalized patients at a time."



