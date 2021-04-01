COVID-19 wards shutting down across Israel due to rapid vaccinations

Israel's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that 489 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, out of nearly 38 thousand which were tested, resulting in a 1.3% positivity rate.

There are currently 7,334 active patients in the country, 402 of whom are classified as being in serious condition.

The ministry reported that the death toll rose by 11 on Tuesday to 6,201 since the pandemic began.

In addition, some 5.24 million Israelis have received their first dose of the vaccine, 87% of whom are above the age of 50.

