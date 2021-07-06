The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID: Israel registers 501 new cases, cabinet to meet on new measures

The current number of new virus carriers marks a significant increase compared to the 10-20 new cases identified daily at the beginning of June.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 6, 2021 11:35
An Israeli teenager getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday March 9 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An Israeli teenager getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday March 9 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the current outbreak and new measure to counter it, as the previous day Israel registered 501 new cases, marking the highest number recorded since March.
Some 72,000 tests were processed on Monday – also the highest in about three months - and 0.7% of them returned a positive result.
The country currently has some 2,900 cases, compared than less than 200 a few weeks ago.
At the same time, since the beginning of the new outbreak, the increase in serious morbidity has been minimal. On Tuesday, the number of serious patients stood at 33 – in the past few days, the figure has been floating between 31 and 35. At its lowest in mid-June, it stood at 21. In April, with a similar number of active cases in the country, Israel had over 100 such patients, and at the peak of the pandemic in January there were more than 1,200.
Moreover, since June 13, only one patient succumbed to the virus.
At the peak of the pandemic, thousands of new cases and dozens of new victims were registered every day, and the total number of active cases stood at over 88,000.
Nonetheless, the current number of new virus carriers mark a significant increase compared to the 10-20 new cases identified daily at the beginning of June.
In addition, a significant rate among those infected were already fully vaccinated. According to data released by the Health Ministry on Monday, the Pfizer vaccine has proven to be only 64% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the past month while remaining highly effective – 93% against serious symptoms, which could help explain the low number of patients in serious conditions.
In the cabinet, the authorities will examine an outline to bring back an abridged version of the “green pass” for venues and gatherings mostly attended by unvaccinated or vulnerable audiences – like children or the elderly. Until a few weeks ago, the green pass system limited access to certain activities only to vaccinated and recovered individuals, or to children not eligible for a jab with a negative PCR test.
In addition, according to Israeli media, health officials will recommend demanding an additional test for all those entering Israel from abroad after four days, as well as expanding the list of countries from where incoming travelers are required to quarantine even if they are inoculated or recovered.
The list currently includes only a limited number of nations under travel ban: Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. If the recommendation will be accepted, the number of countries would increase significantly to include all those which at the moment are under travel warning, but having no practical consequences for travelers, such as Turkey, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates.
The government is also expected to step up enforcement against those who fail to wear their masks in closed public spaces. 


