The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID lockdowns worsened condition of Parkinson's patients

One patient stated that she experienced difficulty sleeping, nightmares, difficulty walking, fixation and motor stiffness and gained weight during the lockdowns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 06:04
People walk next to closed shops on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on September 24, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People walk next to closed shops on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on September 24, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown
(photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
About 43% of Parkinson's patients in Israel reported a worsening of their condition during the coronavirus lockdowns, according to a new study by the University of Haifa, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.
The study, conducted among 150 patients by Dr. Galit Yogev-Seligmann and Dr. Michal Kafri, found that 43% of patients reported a worsening in muscle stiffness, tremors, imbalance and fatigue. Some 37% of patients reported a worsening in their ability to walk, 42% reported depression, anxiety and loneliness and 34% gained weight. About 25% of respondents reported an increase in their needs for help for routine chores and day-to-day life.
About 68% of those who reported a worsening of symptoms also reported that they believed the cause was a break in their rehabilitation treatments and physical activity, according to Israel Hayom.
The authors of the study stressed that they received reports of an increase of falls, fractures and hospitalizations of Parkinson's patients at the end of the lockdown, saying this was an "expression of the deteriorating functional condition caused during the lockdown," according to Israel Hayom. "The survey findings point to the need to develop solutions for the population dealing with Parkinson's who need chronic rehabilitative care, which will allow them to maintain the treatment routine even during periods of restrictions on leaving home or social distancing."
Michal Shoshani, 71, told Israel Hayom that she experienced difficulty sleeping, nightmares, difficulty walking, fixation and motor stiffness and gained weight during the lockdowns, when she lost access to complementary therapies such as hydrotherapy and occupational therapy.
"The treatments were stopped completely because of the coronavirus and my health condition deteriorated greatly, especially in light of the fact that I live in the northern periphery, in a moshav near Tiberias, where there is not enough access to treatments and rehabilitation services," said Shoshani.
Eyal Levy, director-general of the Israel Parkinson Association, told Israel Hayom that the association had recently launched Parkinet, a selection of remote physical activity classes to allow patients to maintain an exercise routine and remote rehabilitation activities.
"In addition, the association intends to continue to work to increase the medical staff who specialize in movement disorders clinics that treat Parkinson's and to open clinics, especially in the periphery, while expanding the medical services basket, and recognizing physiotherapy treatments and communication clinics as services in the health basket," said Levy.


Tags Parkinson University of Haifa Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by