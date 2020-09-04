The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

E-cigarettes are most widely used smoking cessation aid, but don't work

E-cigarettes are not effective in helping adults quit smoking despite being the most widely used product for smoking cessation-ahead of all FDA approved cessation aids combined.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 04:30
A Juul e-cigarette and pods are seen in this picture illustration taken September 16, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A Juul e-cigarette and pods are seen in this picture illustration taken September 16, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Two recent analyses report that e-cigarettes are not effective in helping adults quit smoking despite being the most widely used product for smoking cessation-ahead of all FDA approved cessation aids combined, Medical Xpress reported.
Karen Messer PhD, a senior author on both papers, said that results suggest that e-cigarette smokers “would have been just as successful in quitting smoking without the use of e-cigarettes.” She went on to say that without the use of e-cigarettes, smokers “would have been more successful in breaking their nicotine dependence.”
The two analyses were led by University of California San Diego school of medicine.  Both studies used data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Heath (PATH) study, which enrolled a sample of 45,971 adults and youth, between 2013 and 2014, and re-interviews them annually.
One analysis, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, showed that while a quarter of those in the study used e-cigarettes to quit, the cessation rates among that group were no different from cessation rates among those not using e-cigarettes.
The second analysis, published in July of 2020 in the American Journal of Epidemiology, also found that there was no evidence that cessation rates of e-cigarette users were different than that of none users.
It was also clear from this analysis that participants who quit smoking using e-cigarettes were less likely to be nicotine free at follow-up. This was primarily due to that fact that many of those who quit smoking cigarettes were still using e-cigarettes, which also contain nicotine.


Tags smoking FDA - Food and Drug Administration e-cigarettes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by