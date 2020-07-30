The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Edelstein, Gantz consider lifting some coronavirus weekend closures

13-year-old hospitalized in Ashdod * 497 dead * HU report indicates number of serious, moderate patients stabilizing

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 30, 2020 15:00
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits Rambam Medical Center's new coronavirus unit on July 21, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health officials are considering lifting some of the weekend coronavirus restrictions, Israeli media reported. 
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly met Thursday and discussed the possibility of allowing stores and malls to open, although the decision is still pending government approval.
The move would be in line with statements by newly appointed coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu earlier this week. According to his “Shield of Israel” plan, there will be no “illogical” restrictions on the public, and directives in general will be reduced as much as possible.
The news also comes against the backdrop of yet another spike in infections. The Health Ministry reported Thursday that there were 1,968 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 in the last day (7.5% of those tested) and that some 336 patients are in serious condition.
The death toll also surged. As of Thursday, some 497 people were dead.
Some 752 people are hospitalized, the ministry said. Among those hospitalized are a 13-year-old girl and her month, both from Ashdod. They are being treated at Samson Assuta Ashdod University hospital, a spokesperson for the institution confirmed. 
They arrived at the hospital earlier this week after reportedly being infected at a community event. Media reported that they are not intubated. 
The rest of the family - a father and three siblings - are in isolation and in good condition, Israel’s Channel 13 shared on its website. 
“We do not know where they were infected, but there were patients in their apartment building and that may be what caused the infection,” a family member told Channel 13. “We read Psalms and pray for their safety."
In Ashdod, the number of coronavirus patients remains high: 868, according to the Health Ministry. 
However, in general, Israel seems to be flattening the curve, a new report by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem showed, based on the idea that the number of serious and moderate patients appears to have stabilized.  
"The measures taken to curb the epidemic in early and mid-July led to a significant decrease in the rate of infection and an increase in the number of inpatients," the Hebrew University researchers stated in their report. 
 
They said that there is less concern now that the hospital system will collapse under the strain of sick patients. However, they noted that by their estimates another 200 people are expected to die from the virus over the next three weeks. 
 
The researchers said they believe the drop in infection is directly correlated to the decision to ban large gatherings. 
 
In general, the number of serious ill patients has decreased by 45% this wave in comparison to the first, a Health Ministry document revealed by N12 late Wednesday night showed. Moreover, the number of people on ventilators is down 80%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus can also be seen to have decreased by about 80% in the current wave compared to the previous wave.


