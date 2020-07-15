The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Edelstein says Israel could face total corona lockdown within four days

“If we use all the tools at our disposal and they don’t work, we will have to close down,” the health minister said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 15, 2020 18:37
YULI EDELSTEIN. Was it his job to hold up Knesset proceedings – even if he had the legal authority to do so – to facilitate unity talks? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that the country could have to take steps toward a closure within the next three or four days if the coronavirus does not stop spreading.
"If we sit idly by in the next few days, reality will bring us to closure," he said following a tour at Hadassah Medical Center, Ein Kerem. "We have three or four days left to take minimal steps... If a miracle happens to us, a change of trend, then we may not get there either."
He added that, “From my first day in office I did all that I could not to let us get to a general closure,” but every time the government decides on any restriction that it believes could help stop the spread of the virus the public erupts in protests.
“If we use all the tools at our disposal and they don’t work, we will have to close down,” he said.
He also referred to Defense Minister Benny Gantz's demand to transfer powers from the Health Ministry to the defense establishment to manage the coronavirus crisis:
"Unfortunately, I have been hearing in recent days a question that just makes my lips smirk. Who is actually in charge? Who is in charge? Who is running the event?
"I want to tell you in the simplest and clearest way: I am responsible for an event, I have the authority, and I take all the responsibility," he continued. 
He said that he and director-general Chezy Levy are working in close cooperation with the Home Front Command, National Security Council, the IDF, other ministries and the prime minister. Nonetheless, "the responsibility remains mine, that of my director-general and the staff of the Heath Ministry. That's how we see it.
"I do not have time for politics," he concluded. 
Edelstein said that at a meeting on Tuesday of a new, special advisory team on coronavirus he raised several points of action: improving the financial situation of the hospitals and hiring more doctors and nurses to serve the country’s rising number of patients. He promised that Israel would see hundreds of new positions in its hospitals soon, as it works to prepare for the winter when the country’s citizens could suffer from flu and coronavirus simultaneously.
He said that he and Levy will attend a meeting on Thursday with Finance Minister Israel Katz to help determine how to better support the country’s nursing system, which is reportedly collapsing.
The National Association of Nurses threatened to go on strike on Monday if the situation is not rectified. 


