Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that "even in the most optimistic scenarios, a significant amount of [coronavirus] vaccine will not arrive in Israel this year," in an interview to Army radio on Thursday morning. Edelstien went on to say that "even when there is a vaccine, we should remember the simple facts that even the flu vaccine is only 40 to 60% effective, and we have had that vaccine for many years," and that despite the fact that "the vaccine will help us a lot... even after there is a vaccine we will live in the shadow of corona." Edelstien went on to say he believes that social distancing, focus on good hygiene practices and masks will be necessary for a while longer and even after there is a vaccine. "The decision to open stores was a misstep," Edelstien said, adding that he hoped Israel will get back on track or "we will find ourselves in a third wave." He called on citizens to follow restrictions in order to prevent another lockdown, saying that "we cannot find ourselves again in a situation [where] lockdowns and closures [are necessary]" and that further lockdowns will "sacrifice the economy and society."On the possibility of the implementation of a curfew, Edelstien said that professionals are discussing the efficacy of such a move. "I think that it could be useful but is dependent on a thousand details, such as from when it is implemented," Edelstien said, adding that they are discussing it because "there are not too many options for other actions to take."When asked what grade Edelstien would give the outgoing coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu, he responded saying that Gamzu "did a wonderful job." He went on to say that Gamzu "doesn't need a grade from me. He did all that he could for the health of Israelis," and that "we should all thank him."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}