Eyesight Tech. becomes Cipia, announces production with China-based OEM

Eyesight Technologies, a Herzliya-based artificial intelligence-powered computer vision start-up behind the DriverSense driver monitoring system, which analyzes facial features to identify signs of drowsiness and distraction and enables car manufacturers to alert the driver of the danger, changed its name to Cipia, the company announced on Tuesday.

That change of name supports its vision for the future of automotive experiences: AI solutions that improve the safety and overall automotive experience by understanding the behavior and activities of the driver and passengers.

Inspired by our brain’s occipital lobe that translates’ what we see into an understanding of the surrounding environment, the name Cipia was born to reflect the company’s vision and its intelligent sensing capabilities.