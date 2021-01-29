The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Family warns of rare disorder caused by COVID-19 after girl dies

The disorder, MIS-C, which is caused by the coronavirus, can show symptoms such as having a high fever or rashes.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 29, 2021 20:07
COVID-19 face mask (photo credit: UNSPLASH)
COVID-19 face mask
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
A disorder known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (or MIS-C), that can be caused by the coronavirus, killed 12-year-old girl Elizabeth English, WMAR Baltimore reported Wednesday.
Dr. Wassim M. Ballan, who treats pediatric infectious disease at Phoenix Children’s says doctors are seeing more cases of the disorder despite it supposedly being rare among patients.
Ballan also said that MIS-C is treatable if it is detected early. However, being a disorder stemming from COVID-19, children exposed to coronavirus in many cases never show symptoms.   
“There is a lot of the virus circulating in the community and we were expecting that as a secondary effect of this, we would start seeing more patients with MIS-C,” Ballan said.
Elizabeth's mother, Carrie English, said that her daughter suffered from "very classic symptoms of the syndrome, which include a distinct rash, a fever, and pain in the upper abdomen, neck and eyes.
Elizabeth died two days after being placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
Carrie English now spends her time on social media, in chat rooms and on survivor networks talking about the warning signs and symptoms of MIS-C, WMAR Baltimore reported. 
“One of my biggest regrets back then,” English said, “is maybe I didn’t give her enough time in the hospital.”
Last year, European countries in addition to the US reported on a number of children suffering from Kawasaki disease, another rare inflammatory syndrome that was linked to the coronavirus.
The symptoms of the dangerous syndrome include persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs and other shock-like symptoms.
Additionally in Israel, a number of children were hospitalized after suffering from another coronavirus linked syndrome called PIMS-TS, which affects various systems in the body. Its symptoms are the following include, abdominal pain, rashes and dysfunction of vital organs. 
The syndrome has been seen world-wide, and doctors in Israel originally compared the disease to the prior mentioned Kawasaki disease.
The disease "usually affects children under the age of five," according to Dr. Eli Shapiro, director of Pediatric Intensive Care at Kaplan Medical Center.  "The first cases were discovered in London in eight children, one of whom was 14 years old and died of the disease... The researchers are attributing this syndrome to a late immune response to the coronavirus."
Leon Svedrlov and Sarah Chemla contributed to this report.


Tags health Arizona COVID-19 symptoms
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why Kochavi picked a fight with Biden and why it's not good for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by