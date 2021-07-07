The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Fat removal surgery almost kills young woman

A young woman underwent liposuction surgery and almost died. The operating surgeon was not qualified to handle the procedure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 7, 2021 22:46
An operating room in the Plastics Department of Shamir Medical Center (photo credit: SHAMIR SPOKESPERSON)
An operating room in the Plastics Department of Shamir Medical Center
(photo credit: SHAMIR SPOKESPERSON)
A plastic surgery conducted this week almost killed a woman in her twenties. The woman was rushed to the emergency room in the Shamir Medical Center with bruises all over her body that indicated extensive hemorrhages.
After she was tested, results showed a hemoglobin rate of 5, which is considered very low and life-threatening. 
Further investigation revealed that the patient had undergone liposuction surgery, an operation in which fat can be removed from certain parts of the body.
The operating surgeon, who presented himself as a plastics expert, was never properly trained. 

"This case represents a group of patients undergoing surgery and operations related to plastic surgery in unqualified places," said Lior Heller, Director of Plastic Surgery at Asaf Harofe.
He added that the public is easily swayed by cheap procedures but that the repercussions are that "these damages will leave lifelong physical and mental scars for patients."
"I wish the patient a speedy recovery," said Dr. Meir Cohen, Chairman of the Israeli Surgery Association. 
He further implored the public to remember that every operation has its risks and to "pay close attention to the doctors treating them." 
The patient had to undergo intensive care that included three blood bags and fluids. She has been stabilized and is expected to be released in the coming days.


