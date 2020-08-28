The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

FDA clears Haifa-based Pluristem’s COVID-19 Expanded Access Program

Now, more coronavirus patients who do not qualify for the company’s clinical trial, will be able to receive treatment

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 28, 2020 19:20
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Pluristem’s PLX-PAD cells in patients who are suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome brought on by COVID-19, but who do not qualify for the company’s clinical trial. 
“The FDA clearance of our Expanded Access Program follows our recent experience treating COVID-19 patients under compassionate use programs in the US and Israel, and, we believe emphasizes the urgent medical need for new therapeutic options to treat COVID-19 patients who are critically ill,” said Pluristem president and CEO Yaky Yanay. “We believe that now is the time for governments and states to ensure medical centers throughout the United States can offer these crucial treatments on a large scale.”
The FDA website explains that expanded access is “a potential pathway for a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to gain access to an investigational medical product for treatment outside of clinical trials.”
Pluristem is based in Haifa, Israel. It is currently running a Phase II COVID-19 study in the US and Europe, which is testing the effectiveness of its PLX cells to induce the immune system’s natural regulatory T cells and M2 macrophages, and thus prevent or reverse the dangerous overactivation of the immune system in COVID-19 patients - often the cause of their death. 
Previous preclinical studies on animals showed therapeutic benefit against pulmonary hypertension, lung fibrosis, acute kidney injury and gastrointestinal injury – all potential complications of severe COVID-19. 
In April, the company began testing its PLX cells on patients with COVID-19 under a compassionate use program in Israel and the FDA single patient EAP in the United States. All patients who received the treatment were in  intensive care units, on invasive mechanical ventilation and suffered from acute respiratory syndrome at the time of treatment. One month later, Pluristem reported that 75% of those treated were off any mechanical ventilation within 28 days.
Pluristem’s updated EAP will include up to 100 patients. The resulting data will be collected and evaluated alongside the company’s clinical trial data. 
“We are excited to offer expanded access to our PLX-PAD cell therapy for patients in need,” Yanay continued. “We, at Pluristem, are committed to harnessing our commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities to deliver on these requirements and make our novel PLX cells with favorable safety profiles available to all in need.”


Tags Pluristem Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by