First case of COVID-19 in otters reported at Georgia Aquarium

The infected otters showed "mild respiratory symptoms including sneezing, runny noses, mild lethargy, and coughing."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
APRIL 20, 2021 09:27
An Asian small-clawed otter, one of the 14 birthed at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, is pictured during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo January 11, 2018. (photo credit: EDGAR SU/ REUTERS)
An Asian small-clawed otter, one of the 14 birthed at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, is pictured during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo January 11, 2018.
(photo credit: EDGAR SU/ REUTERS)
Following reports of minks, cats and dogs contracting COVID-19, the deadly world-afflicting pandemic has now reached Atlanta's otters community as well.
Specifically, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has reported that seven of its Asian small-clawed otters have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the Georgia Aquarium on Sunday, the infected otters showed "mild respiratory symptoms including sneezing, runny noses, mild lethargy, and coughing."
The decision to test the Asian small-clawed otters for COVID-19 was made based on clinical indications in the entire group, the statement noted.  
While "following all recommended health and safety protocols," the aquarium suspects the otters may have been infected by an asymptomatic staff member, as the animals never come in contact with guests and are always separated by acrylic barriers, the aquariam insists.  
Animal-to-human transmission of COVID is considered rare, but all staff members who came in contact with the aquarium's otters were tested for the virus just in case.
In any case, the infected otters have been quarantined while they recover for their own safety, as well as the safety of visitors and others animals. Their condition seems to be improving and they may even make a full recovery, a statement by the aquarium read.
"The otters will continue to be monitored and once they are no longer positive for COVID-19, it will then be determined when they will go back on exhibit," the statement added.
Dr. Tonya Clauss, vice president of animal and environmental health at Georgia Aquarium noted that the otters are receiving the best care possible.
"Our Asian small-clawed otters are under very close monitoring by veterinarians and animal care team members," she told CNN. "We are providing supportive care as needed so they can eat, rest and recover."
Others cases of otters contracting coronavirus have not been recorded yet, meaning there is no available information about the impact of the virus on them or other implications. "Any additional updates on the otters will be provided as it becomes available," the aquariam noted. 


Tags animals Aquarium Atlanta COVID-19
