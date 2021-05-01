Following Meron tragedy, 5 ways to cope

The tragedy at Mount Meron on Thursday night has left tens of thousands of Israelis traumatized. The Meuhedet health fund has offered tips for those who are suffering and their family and friends who are trying to support them.

1 - Listen: Listen to the person’s story, what happened and how he or she felt during the time. Be sure to reiterate that their reaction is a normal response to an abnormal situation.

2 - Routine: Keep to your normal schedules as much as possible, including one’s sleeping and eating routines, household chores, visiting friends and playing, synagogue and study, etc.

3 - Do good deeds: Read Psalms, pray, give to charity to uplift the souls of the wounded and deceased.

4 - Practice calming techniques: Count to 10 while breathing in and out - a short inhale and a long exhale. Use visualization techniques with children.

5 - Be near those you love: The presence of a significant other - family member or friend - is vital. Sometimes all a person needs is a hug or supportive conversation. It can be helpful just to sit near someone struggling in silence. The most important thing, though, is not to leave someone experiencing trauma alone.

Many non-profit organizations, the health funds and hospitals are available to provide support

NGOs:

> Bayit Cham clinics: *9518

> Ezer Mizion: -1-800-808-1000

> Eran: *1201

> Sahar: https://sahar.org.il

Emergency emotional support:

> Clalit: 03-747-2010

> Maccabi: *3555

> Leumit: *507

> Meuhedet: *3833

Free therapy sessions (up to three):

> Clalit: *2708

> Maccabi: *3028

> Leumit: *507

> Meuhedet: *507