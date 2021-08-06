The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former health chief: It's best not to add crazy to COVID-19

Former chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians: Hysteria is unnecessary • Those calling for lockdown did not experience mental crisis that came with it

By 103FM  
AUGUST 6, 2021 22:19
Chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians Prof. Hagai Levine (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE/SHMULIK GROSSMAN)
Epidemiologist and former chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians, Prof. Hagai Levine, expressed his opinion on the high morbidity rate due to the coronavirus pandemic in Israel on Friday on 103FM.
"Israel's situation is much better than the rest of the world," he said. 
"Coronavirus is not behind us just yet, but I recommend that we don't add crazy to COVID-19," he continued, suggesting that people not panic just yet, despite the rise in coronavirus cases. "The hysteria is unnecessary. Look people in the eye and see that most of us are vaccinated."
Prof. Levine said that everything needs to be taken in proportion: "We see that the mortality rate is still low. Without diminishing the threat of COVID-19, we kept saying, 'Coronavirus hasn't left us, it's a global pandemic that will continue to haunt us for a long time.' But let's not get crazy over it."
He added, "the hysteria in Israel is excessive" in contrast to other countries.
The senior epidemiologist also claimed that the mortality rate in Israel from the coronavirus should not frighten the public. "It's very rare to die from coronavirus," he said. "I have been trying to say for 10 years that every year in the winter in the State of Israel, thousands of people die because of overcrowding in hospitals... Because we do not vaccinate enough against flu, because we do not fight obesity or smoking."
Regarding a potential lockdown that's in talks, he said, "Economic considerations must be taken into account and whoever calls for lockdown has not experienced its enormous damage to mental health, economy and society. There are all kinds of detached people that remain unfazed by lockdowns. One must be careful before using this doomsday weapon."
He continued, "Most people at risk are immunized. What is the risk of a vaccinated person being ill in a difficult situation, and what is the risk of an unvaccinated person being seriously ill?"
Regarding the upcoming school year and concerns about opening academic institutions back up as the coronavirus numbers continue to rise, Prof. Levine said that students must be vaccinated as soon as possible.
"The debate is an excuse not to take the necessary steps today. Today is Friday. How many vaccination points will be open tomorrow in Israel? Why not open the vaccines and bring teens in?"
He concluded, "I expect the parents' committees to get organized now so that it will be possible to start school in a vaccinated classroom on September 1st."


