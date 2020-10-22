Gamzu praises coronavirus management in Rosh Ha'ayin

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, visited Rosh Ha'ayin Thursday and praised the city’s handling of its coronavirus outbreak, which turned it from an orange city, or one with a relatively high rate of infection, to a yellow one, indicating a significantly lower infection rate, in just two weeks. Cities in transition are designated as “flashing cities” in Gamzu’s traffic-light plan, and Gamzu said that Rosh Ha'ayin had reduced the infection rate, the R number, from 0.8 to 0.6 in just four days. He and his team made this visit to hear from the Rosh Ha'ayin Municipality staff to learn just how they had pulled off this accomplishment.
They met with Mayor Shalom Ben Moshe, the municipality CEO Ilan Harari and the municipal coronavirus headquarters staff, who worked with the Home Front Command and the military coronavirus enforcement group. “I’m favorably impressed by the professional, dedicated and thorough management of the corona crisis, from the communication between all the professional bodies to the precise and the exact treatment of those in quarantine,” he said. As of October 21, Rosh Ha'ayin had 136 coronavirus patients. The city has a population of almost 62,000.
