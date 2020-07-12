Greece may reinstate some restrictions after rise in coronavirus cases

Greece is considering reimposing some lockdown restrictions following a spike of coronavirus cases. This comes after the country was partially opened for international travel over the past few weeks, Greek daily Kathimerini reported. The announcement came after a government warning that the safety guidelines for the coronavirus are being ignored. Local Greek health authorities reported that more than 100 tourists have tested positive for coronavirus since the country reopened its international borders on July 1. "[We are] determined to protect the majority from the frivolous few," said the Greek government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, and added that new restrictions will be announced on Monday if they are found necessary. In June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisis visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which they spoke about reinstating tourism between the countries with the target date being August 1. However, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Israel, many European countries have taken Israel off an approved entry list for visitors.Greece, like Israel, imposed strict restrictions on its population, which caused infection rates to remain low. However, cases have been slowly rising since those restrictions were lifted and international tourism, one of the country's main sources of income, has resumed.