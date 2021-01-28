The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Not enough ICU beds for those who need them, doctors say

“In order to open more beds for corona patients we had to cut the regular ones.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 28, 2021 21:04
Shaare Zedek coronavirus unit (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The ten intensive care beds of the coronavirus Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center have been constantly full for a few weeks, and every day some five or six patients that should be hospitalized in the ICU remain in the regular ward because there is no room for them, Dr. Philip Levin, Director of the hospital’s General Intensive Care Unit, said.
With some 1,779 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus, the overload on the health system has been a major reason of concerns for authorities and experts. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Levin and Dr. Howard Amital, who is currently supervising the five coronavirus department at the  Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer shared their concerns about numbers that they both describe as unprecedented and deeply worrisome, as well as the resilience and devotion of their staff to the care of the patients.
Levin pointed out that even before the pandemic, Israel suffered from a chronic shortage of intensive care beds and was not unusual for patients who would have been better off if treated in ICU to remain in regular wards, COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem.
“In order to open more beds for corona patients we had to cut the regular ones. There are just not enough beds,” the physician said. “Also the regular wards are full, we are sending patients to other Tel Aviv ad to other places and discharging people as soon as we can. I think we have reached the maximum level of what we can do at the moment.”
In regular wards, people still receive treatment by the equipment is slightly different, and the level of supervision is lower: while in ICUs a nurse takes care of two patients, in other departments each member of the staff has to look after many more individuals.
Sick people from all over the country, including Jerusalem, are currently being evacuated to Sheba, which is not suffering from shortages of beds, Amital said.
“We have around 130 patients, about 65% of whom in severe conditions,” Amital said. “Corona patients are complex. Our days are very very busy, we meet in the morning, we dressed up, which takes time, we take care of the patients, some of whom are very unstable, and some receive palliative care because we know they are not going to make it.”
“We deal mainly with the respiratory aspect of the disease, but sometimes we have patients who have not eaten or drunk in days, so we have to treat the basics. Unfortunately we see a lot of tragic cases here. Not everyone survives,” he said.
Both doctors described their staff as ready for the challenges, but also emphasized the difficulties they face.
“Our staff is mentally strong, but it is not easy, we have a lot of young physicians and nurses seeing people succumbing to the virus,” Amital stressed. “The number of patients dying is really overwhelming, we try to strengthen each other and I don’t hesitate to call a psychologist to offer support. We talk about what we see, we try to overcome this difficult time all together.”
“The virus is challenging,” Levin pointed out. “At the beginning we were very frightened, now after receiving the vaccine we feel a little safer, also because we have seen that the protective gear works. However, the work is hard,” Levin explained.
The doctors also expressed dissatisfaction with how the country is dealing with the virus.
“I understand that the lockdown is hard on people, especially for those who are seeing their income hurt. On the other hand, I think that if people were keeping the safety measures properly – wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance – we would be in a better situation. It’s a little frustrating to walk on the streets and see people wearing their masks on their chins,” Levin said.
Amital on the other hand emphasized that if the numbers are not going down in spite of the lockdown, the reason is because the restrictions are not properly enforced.
“This is a time that the government is not governing. The Israeli health system is very strong, the quality of our people is amazing, it’s a pity that other systems are not as strong,” he concluded.


