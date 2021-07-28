Has the COVID-19 vaccine paved the way for a malaria vaccine?

A vaccine for malaria may be developed using the same technology used to create Biontech's COVID-19 vaccine, N12 reported on Monday.

The German company Biontech — together with Pfizer — will begin medical trials on a "safe and effective malaria vaccine by the end of next year."

Malaria is a parasitic disease that is transferred through bites from infected mosquitoes. The parasite is able to go unnoticed by the immune system and thus attack it.

Currently, there is only one vaccine against malaria called Mosquirix, but it is only 39% effective.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 229 million people tested positive for malaria in 2019, out of whom 409,000 died. Children under the age of five are the main demographic affected by the disease, making up 67% of the malaria-related deaths in 2019.

The vast majority of malaria cases occur in Africa, with 94% of the deaths happening there.

"We are already working on a vaccine for HIV and tuberculosis, and malaria is the third disease that needs medical action," said Uğur Şahin, CEO of Biontech. "We are talking about a terrible disease that causes high mortality rates in children."