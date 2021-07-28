COVID: For the 2nd day in a row, Israel registers over 2,000 new cases

Israel registered some 2,260 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row with over 2,000 new virus carriers, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Some 2.38% of the 95,624 tests returned a positive result – a month earlier the rate stood at 0.7.

In addition, some 153 patients were in serious condition as of Wednesday morning, 15 more than 24 hours earlier and 85 more than the previous Wednesday. Some 28 of them were on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Ministry’s Director General Prof. Nachman Ash expressed their support to Public Health Services head Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis after the attacks by anonymous members of the coronavirus cabinet reported on Channel 13 on Tuesday night.

“Dr. Alroy-Preis Sharon is a dedicated and professional public servant, who works day and night for the health of the citizens of Israel,” Bennett said. “The personal attacks against her are neither proper nor acceptable. Sharon has our full backing for her work.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“Dr. Price plays a critical role in the health care system in general, and in facing the corona pandemic in particular, carrying out her role responsibly and judiciously, considering all the deliberations and national challenges in dealing with the virus, with an emphasis on the public health she is entrusted with,” Ash echoed.