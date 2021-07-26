The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel wrong to wait for FDA COVID-19 vaccine booster approval - Netanyahu

"We already beat the coronavirus," Netanyahu said. "We brought millions of vaccines, and we need two million more to protect seniors now. What are they waiting for?"

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 26, 2021 15:35
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is independent and should not wait for the American Food and Drug Administration to bring two million vaccines to Israel, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Likud faction in the Knesset. 
Netanyahu said that after speaking to the heads of both Pfizer and Moderna, it is clear to him that even if the FDA currently says there is no need for a booster vaccine, Israel still needs to bring the vaccines he ordered to Israel from Europe to be ready to administer when the approval comes. 
"We are in the midst of the breakout of a plague that can be prevented," Netanyahu said. 
Mocking Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's book on how to stop the coronavirus, Netanyahu said a book on the subject would not need to be more than one page and list what he did as prime minister. 
"We already beat the coronavirus," Netanyahu said. "We brought millions of vaccines, and we need two million more to protect seniors now.  What are they waiting for?" 
Netanyahu said that step should be taken "instead of giving jobs to Eli Avidar, Yair Golan and a flood of Norwegians."


