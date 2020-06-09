The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health minister: Coronvirus spike 'alarming and dramatic'

According to numbers put out by the National Security Council Tuesday morning, there have now been 18,091 Israelis infected with coronavirus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 9, 2020 17:46
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits Soroka Medical Center on June 9, 2020
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits Soroka Medical Center on June 9, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus situation in Israel is “alarming and dramatic,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday, speaking during a media briefing that followed his visit to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. 
“We are progressing at a rate of more than 200 patients per day. This is a change in direction,” he stressed. After experiencing a period of calm, the public’s disregard for the regulation led to this increase.”
He said that “if we do not recover we will be in a problematic place.”
Nonetheless, he said that the government did not yet have intention to “go backwards” and begin reinstating closures. Rather, he said, that strict enforcement of the regulations would be instated. 
Edelstein compared violating regulations to breaking traffic laws. 
“Anyone who walks around without a mask is like someone who drove at 160 kilometers per hour,” he said. “In 2019, 349 people were killed in traffic accidents.”
In the last three months, 299 people have died of coronavirus.
“Only when people make this connection will we be able to dramatically reduce the spread of coronavirus,” Edelstein said.

He did say that he hopes to open the intercity train soon; its opening was originally planned for June 8, but was put off due to the spike in cases. 
According to numbers put out by the National Security Council Tuesday morning, there have now been 18,091 people infected with coronavirus. Compared to the Health Ministry's 7:30 p.m. numbers the night before, that is an increase of 228 new sick patients.
The NSC shows 2,652 active cases, up 178 from the night before. Among the sick are 29 serious cases, including 23 on ventilators.
Moreover, the Education Ministry reported that 407 students and faculty are infected with the virus and some 139 institutions are closed. Some 21,877 students and teachers are in isolation.
Edelstein said that part of his plan to reduce the spread of coronavirus is to test more people per day, but he admitted that “we have a bottleneck in everything related to the laboratories. We are in the final stages of negotiations with the Finance Ministry to secure funds for another 200 lab workers. 
“The target I set is 30,000 tests,” he concluded.


