Health Ministry: No capsules in schools for kids up to grade 3

Aflalo also stressed that children in fifth grade and above will only return to school when the morbidity rate in Israel is at 250 new cases per day, a senior health official said Wednesday at the Knesset.

Preschoolers through children in grade three, who are expected to return to school sometime next week, will not be schooled in capsules, a senior official in the Health Ministry said Wednesday.Speaking at the State Audit Committee meeting, which is headed by MK Ofer Shelah, Efrat Aflalo said that whereas the students will learn in their regular classrooms, teachers will no longer float between groups and they will wear masks all day.