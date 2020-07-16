Health Ministry to reimburse lung cancer patients for new test method

In a major milestone moment, the Health Ministry will reimburse non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients for comprehensive molecular profiling tests.This decision, which goes into effect this month, is a watershed moment for Israeli cancer testing, because it promotes widespread adoption of newer, more advanced models of testing that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients. These next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests are the next step in cancer testing, as they are far less time-consuming than single-gene methods due to profiling hundreds of genes simultaneously. In order to facilitate the adoption of this new testing method, many hospitals around the country are adopting Thermo Fisher's Scientific Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus to validate their tests. So far, Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus, Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Center, Beersheba's Soroka Medical Center, Jerusalem's Hadassah-University Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services have received approval to use tests using the assays validated by the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus.In addition, should a comprehensive molecular profiling not be possible, there are six laboratories in the country that can conduct broad molecular profiling with Termo Fisher's Oncome DxTarget Test, which is an NGS-based method that evaluates tumor samples.