The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Ministry to reimburse lung cancer patients for new test method

This is a watershed moment for Israeli cancer testing, because it promotes widespread adoption of newer, more advanced models of testing that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2020 15:24
Lung cancer maliciously inserted into image in Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study (photo credit: BGU)
Lung cancer maliciously inserted into image in Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study
(photo credit: BGU)
In a major milestone moment, the Health Ministry will reimburse non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients for comprehensive molecular profiling tests.
This decision, which goes into effect this month, is a watershed moment for Israeli cancer testing, because it promotes widespread adoption of newer, more advanced models of testing that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients.
These next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests are the next step in cancer testing, as they are far less time-consuming than single-gene methods due to profiling hundreds of genes simultaneously.
In order to facilitate the adoption of this new testing method, many hospitals around the country are adopting Thermo Fisher's Scientific Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus to validate their tests. So far, Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus, Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Center, Beersheba's Soroka Medical Center, Jerusalem's Hadassah-University Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services have received approval to use tests using the assays validated by the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus.
In addition, should a comprehensive molecular profiling not be possible, there are six laboratories in the country that can conduct broad molecular profiling with Termo Fisher's Oncome DxTarget Test, which is an NGS-based method that evaluates tumor samples.


Tags cancer test Health Ministry Lung Cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by