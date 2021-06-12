Hebrew U. prof. identifies molecules to explain why mammals can't fly

A recent study published on Friday in Science Advances by Prof. Avihu Klar at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Faculty of Medicine and Prof. Claudio Mello from Oregon Health and Science University have identified that the differences allowing birds to fly, as opposed to humans and other animals, is due to their specific molecular characteristics.Previous studies have shown that the abilities of mammals to walk is due to their spinal cord, and that birds' ability to fly is embedded in their spinal cord as well, but the determining characteristic is the genetic coding of the ephrin-B3 molecule that gives birds this ability, according to the study. reported that Hebrew University ranks among the top 200 universities in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2022, coming in at 198th place, whereas where a few months ago, it was reported that the institution placed no. 64 on the Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).Zev Stub contributed to this report.The team discovered genetic coding of the molecule in birds is fundamentally different than those of reptiles and mammals.“The molecule ephrin-B3 is present in mammals but mutated or absent in birds. This simple but profound difference is what allows birds to flap their wings and take flight,” Klar said. “Our study paves the way for future experiments to reveal the evolution of neuronal networks that enable the different modes of movement of legs and hands, a characteristic of bipedal animals, such as birds and human.”The study has also shown how mice with a mutation in the ephrin-B3 molecule "move with a synchronous jumping motion of both left and right sides at the same time, similar to birds," reinforcing the scientists' theory that genetic changes over time have helped birds coordinate a movement pattern, like the simultaneous flapping of wings, gives them flight capabilities. Among other achievements of the university, last week, it was
