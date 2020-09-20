Hebrew U. research finds pattern for flu outbreaks during the winter

New research done by scholars from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and researchers from Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Germany tested the connection between the weather during winter times and flu outbreaks, according to a press release from the university on Sunday . The researchers found that weather prediction models were more effective in predicting flu outbreaks than singular variables such as temperature or rain. To determine this, the researchers looked at positive flu tests from various hospitals, and managed to discover a relatively consistent pattern of flu outbreaks over the last several years.Since Jordan and the PA don't have as robust testing system, the researchers checked the amount of time the word "flu" (in Arabic) was searched in these areas, taking into account how such searches may be affected by world events and unrelated outbreaks.Researchers found a high correlation between their weather patterns and flu outbreaks, with data gathered between the years 2008-2017 matching patterns observed in during 2004-2007.This research can allow scientific to more accurately predict flu outbreaks and thus allow better allocation of vaccines and resources during them.
