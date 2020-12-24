The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hillel's Tech Corner: POMICELL predicts patient treatment compatibility

POMICELL utilizes AI to create virtual molecular models of real-life patients in order to simulate personalized drug reactions.

By HILLEL FULD  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 21:54
POMICELL utilizes AI to create virtual molecular models of real-life patients in order to simulate personalized drug reactions. (photo credit: Courtesy)
POMICELL utilizes AI to create virtual molecular models of real-life patients in order to simulate personalized drug reactions.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Anyone who has ever experienced a serious skin condition, or many other types of medical conditions for that matter, is well aware of the phenomenon that the treatment you are given simply doesn’t work.
I’ve discussed this very issue in the world of mental health and how all treatments are basically trial and error. Now why is this a problem? Because while the psychiatrist or the physician prescribes a certain medication, you might be suffering for weeks only to find out that you did not respond to that specific treatment and you have to start the process again. There has to be a better way.
Imagine if we could create a virtual model of real people, with their unique backgrounds and conditions, and simulate their reaction to specific treatments in order to determine the best fitting treatment for them, thus optimizing the effectiveness of delivering care.
Meet POMICELL, a company founded in 2016 that utilizes AI to create virtual molecular models of real-life patients and various types of drugs and diseases, in order to simulate personalized drug reactions and accurately predict patient to treatment compatibility.
The company has five employees and eight experts working for them and is based in Jerusalem. As far as capital, POMICELL has operated on a budget of $3.5 million to date, received from angel investors, grants and company revenue.
POMICELL is unique in its ability to automatically combine scientific Big Data found online with patient data from personal electronic medical records to create accurate disease models of specific tissues, and tailor them to every patient. Moreover, unlike many AI-based technologies found in various industries, POMICELL offers elaborate and intuitive explanations of the results they achieve, allowing for better implementation by researchers, doctors, and regulators.
The company’s vision is an ambitious one: to enable any patient in the world to be subscribed to their virtual tissue data-bank, and be able to predict success or failure of a specific drug or substance, in order to get the optimal treatment for them.
POMICELL is able to take small amounts of medical data of each patient, and enrich it with Big Data by using their unique AI capabilities, in order to create a personalized tissue model per patient. These personalized models create virtual OMICs libraries per patient and enables full-scale clinical simulations of treatment outcome.
The company’s current business model is to assist pharma companies with optimal selection of real patients for the clinical trial (they are already commercial with pharma companies). Success rates of clinical trials are less than 10% (to get from clinical trial to actual marketization) and so the risk is great for pharma companies to get new treatments to the market. The main reason for failure is the inability to predict the clinical trial participants’ response to the treatments.

POMICELL ALLOWS pharma companies to do virtual trials on actual patients. POMICELL has modeled more than 100 types of diseases. Over the last two years, POMICELL provided services to pharma companies mainly in the field of dermatology, stem-cells and cancer, which are the company’s current focus.
As far as the team, Boaz Buchandler who is the founder and CEO of POMICELL, is an expert in bioinformatics, DBA, data mining, and customer relationship management. Prior to POMICELL, he spent seven years leading R&D processes, developing software solutions, and managing products in early-stage data-oriented start-ups, mainly in the biotech industry. Buchandler is an eternal volunteer and a member of an initiative seeking solutions for rare diseases using bioinformatics. He holds a BSc in biochemistry and an engineering degree in computer programming from the Technion.
Ouri Fischel, the company’s COO, brings to POMICELL 15 years industry and leadership experience in biotech and drug development companies. Specializing in bioinformatics, cheminformatics, in-licensing technologies, as well as strategic planning and partnerships,  Fischel’s industry track record includes collaborations with Sanofi-Aventis and J&J, and business development at Synergix.  Fischel holds an MSc in Biology from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA with a specialty in biomedical management from The College of Management Academic Studies.
Finally, Amram Ben-David, the company’s CTO has 15 years’ experience in Full-Stack development and database analysis. Ben-David led programming teams in well-known hi-tech companies and start-ups specializing in cyber, fintech and big data applications. Also, he served as an officer in the IDF’s Intelligence and Information Systems.
It is important to mention that POMICELL, like many companies, is also using its technology to better the treatment of COVID-19. Their technology is using its artificial intelligence solution to create a personalized novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infected epithelial cell tissue computational model that aims to enhance the effectiveness that the new therapies/vaccine a for COVID-19, as well as treatment combinations, may have on population, shedding additional light on important mechanisms of actions of the COVID-19 cells to treatments.
Their ability to build models that are both deep and personalized, automatically allows them to make ongoing improvements to the models based on feedback from the field and match patient groups with the optimal treatment in accordance with their condition.
If you think about what POMICELL is doing it, in essence, really is borderline science fiction. The ability to virtually simulate the human tissue of a person in order to determine whether a certain treatment will work is some pretty mind-blowing technology and I, for one, look forward to this technology being widely adopted and accessible.


Tags medicine technology Artificial intelligence big data Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by