The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How bottom-dwelling fish conceal themselves from predators

However, little is known surrounding the fish who live close to the ocean floor and how they are able to utilize these abilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2020 08:52
Selene vomer (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Selene vomer
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
To conceal themselves from predators, many fish employ light-catching camouflage abilities known as reflective crypsis through various methods such as transparency, reflection and counterillumination to keep themselves hidden even at the deepest depths of the ocean.
However, little is known surrounding the fish who live close to the ocean floor and how they are able to utilize these abilities.
Considering light refraction is a major component in underwater camouflage strategies, with little to no sunlight present at the bottom of the ocean, how they pull off this feat has been a mystery of its own.
According to a team of scientists led by Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History research zoologist Karen Osborn and Duke University biologist Sönke Johnsen, who published their finding in the journal Current Biology, some of these fish absorb light so efficiently that even in bright light they appear as silhouettes with little to no discernible features - even when surrounded by bioluminescent light, the fish appear invisible.
In some of these bottom-dwelling fish, the arrangement of pigment-packed granules found on their skin absorb nearly all the light it comes into contact with, reflecting as little as .05% of light back - giving the fish the dark appearance.
"Many of the black fish found in the deep sea absorbed more than 99.5% percent of the light that hit their surfaces," the Smithsonian said in a press release. "That means they are ultra-black--blacker than black paper, blacker than electrical tape, blacker than a brand-new tire. And in the deep, dark sea, where a single photon of light is enough to attract attention, that intense blackness can improve a fish's odds of survival."
Osborn first encountered this phenomenon while trying to photograph some of these fish, when she noticed she could not capture detailed images of the no matter the angle of the camera.
"It didn't matter how you set up the camera or lighting--they just sucked up all the light," Osborn said.
"Effectively what they've done is make a super-efficient, super-thin light trap," Osborn said. "Light doesn't bounce back; light doesn't go through. It just goes into this layer, and it's gone."
"These pigment-containing structures are packed into the skin cells like a tiny gumball machine, where all of the gumballs are of just the right size and shape to trap light within the machine," said Alexander Davis, a co-author of the study and doctoral student in biology at Duke University.


Tags science ocean fish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by