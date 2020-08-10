If the skies open on Aug. 16, who can travel to Israel? Few know

The Knesset Coronavirus Committee discussed the national plan to reopen the skies on Monday and expressed deep discontent with the administration's refusal to share the information needed to make data-driven decisions.

The government announced last week that it hopes to at least partially open the skies by August 16.

“Why can’t a country that hacked the Iranian Intelligence [Services] open a [coronavirus] lab in 24 hours?” former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked asked.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky equated Israel’s position to that of a third world country and complained that in Ukraine people get COVID-19 results “right away” and in Jordan “in 15 minutes.” She called reports about the reopening of flights “Isra-bluff.”

The government said that it would allow travelers from at least 10 “green countries” to enter Israel beginning mid-month. However, no official list of those countries exists and when Knesset members asked the Health Ministry to tell them who they are, it would not.

“I have a list of countries in my hand but I can’t reveal it, these are more than 10 countries, Salmon said. “Some countries are becoming green such as Canada, which accepts Israelis.”

However, the Foreign Ministry is currently discussing an agreement with these countries, the committee learned.

Committee head MK Yifat Shasha-Biton charged that “these are not state secrets, there is no reason to keep them hidden from MKs.”

The goal is to allow Israelis who get permission to travel to these green countries to leave and then return as if they were “coming back from Afula,” the Health Ministry’s Head of Foreign Relations Asher Salmon told the committee. However, Israel is now considered a “red zone” and few, if any, countries will accept Israeli travelers.