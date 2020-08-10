The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

If the skies open on Aug. 16, who can travel to Israel? Few know

“Why can’t a country that hacked the Iranian Intelligence [Services] open a [coronavirus] lab in 24 hours?” former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked asked.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 14:41
Interior of a passenger airplane (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Interior of a passenger airplane
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Knesset Coronavirus Committee discussed the national plan to reopen the skies on Monday and expressed deep discontent with the administration's refusal to share the information needed to make data-driven decisions.
The government announced last week that it hopes to at least partially open the skies by August 16. 
“Why can’t a country that hacked the Iranian Intelligence [Services] open a [coronavirus] lab in 24 hours?” former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked asked. 
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky equated Israel’s position to that of a third world country and complained that in Ukraine people get COVID-19 results “right away” and in Jordan “in 15 minutes.” She called reports about the reopening of flights “Isra-bluff.”  
The government said that it would allow travelers from at least 10 “green countries” to enter Israel beginning mid-month. However, no official list of those countries exists and when Knesset members asked the Health Ministry to tell them who they are, it would not. 
“I have a list of countries in my hand but I can’t reveal it, these are more than 10 countries, Salmon said. “Some countries are becoming green such as Canada, which accepts Israelis.”
However, the Foreign Ministry is currently discussing an agreement with these countries, the committee learned.   
Committee head MK Yifat Shasha-Biton charged that  “these are not state secrets, there is no reason to keep them hidden from MKs.” 
The goal is to allow Israelis who get permission to travel to these green countries to leave and then return as if they were “coming back from Afula,” the Health Ministry’s Head of Foreign Relations Asher Salmon told the committee. However, Israel is now considered a “red zone” and few, if any, countries will accept Israeli travelers.


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by