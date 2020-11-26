The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Increase in the number of women with lung cancer in recent years - study

In 2017, some 1,842 people died from lung cancer. Among them, a third were women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 17:07
Cancer illustrative (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Cancer illustrative
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A rise in the number of women suffering from lung cancer is estimated to be linked to the rising number of women smokers, according to data released by the Israeli Cancer Association. 
There has been an increase in the total number of those sick in recent years, though it has been noted that the proportion of women among them has risen.
The study has shown that in 2017, some 2,613 people were diagnosed with lung cancer, 37.3% of whom were women. In 2007, it was 35.3% women, and in 1997, 29.2%.
The rate of those sick is examined by groups of age, gender and population. By these metrics, the highest risk from lung cancer is in people over 70, and with men more at risk than women. The study also notes that Arab men are more at risk than Jewish men, likely due to the high rate of smokers among them.
In Jewish and other women there has been a visible rise in the number of those suffering from lung cancer. Arab women saw no change.
In 2017, some 1,842 people died from lung cancer. Among them, 33.2% were women. This is in comparison to 2007, when 1,551 people died from lung cancer, with 32.6% being women, and 1997 which saw 1,163 deaths with 29.9% being women.
While the relative number of survivors has gone up, lung cancer remains a deadly disease even among younger patients. The survival rate among Jews and Arab is similar, and women in general have a slightly higher chance to survive than men.
"Smoking cigarettes remains the most crucial and significant risk in the development of lung cancer. Smoking is responsible for about 80% of death relating to lung cancer," according to Moshe Bar-Haim, head of the Israel Cancer Association.
"Recent years have seen the rise of electronic cigarettes which are even more addictive than normal, as well as other forms of smoking from a young age. We have to remember that cancer is more likely to develop among those who started smoking when they were young, and that quitting leads to a reduced risk of getting sick," he said.
A new pilot program has also been developed to allow for the early discovery of lung cancer in people at high risk but who exhibit no symptoms, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been forced to delay its operations.


Tags health cancer Lung Cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by