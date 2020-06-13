The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Innocan raises NIS 12.5 mil to develop CBD-based COVID-19 treatment

The platforms were developed to treat a variety of diseases. In the case of coronavirus, they work to ease the inflammatory process and contribute to the recovery of infected lung cells

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 13, 2020 13:50
CBD oil is seen displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
CBD oil is seen displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Innocan Pharma Corp., which trades on the Canadian CSE stock exchange, has completed raising $5.1 million Canadian (about NIS 12.5 million) from investors in Israel, Europe and Canada to fund their ongoing joint research with Tel Aviv University (TAU) into a possible treatment for COVID-19.
 
"We are delighted to see the public's expression of added confidence in the company." Innocan CEO, Iris Bincovich said following the announcement.
In April InnoCan Pharma Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, InnoCan Pharma Ltd. of Herzliya Israel, had entered into a sponsored research agreement with Ramot at TAU develop a revolutionary new approach to treating COVID-19 by using cannabidiol (CBD) loaded exosomes (“CLX”).
At the same time, research was conducted in collaboration with the Hebrew University into loading liposomes with CBD, which would allow controlled release CBD application through injection.
In May, Rambam Heath Care Campus in Haifa announced that it has scheduled clinical trials in the coming months to see if cannabis could be helpful in treating severely ill coronavirus patients.
The platforms were developed to treat a variety of diseases. In the case of coronavirus, they work to ease the inflammatory process and contribute to the recovery of infected lung cells
According to the researchers, when the cell healing properties of the exosomes are combined with the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, exosomes can act as “homing missiles” for COVID-19, which specifically target inflammations and cell damage.
 Exosomes also have an important role in cell-to-cell communication, which can be beneficial to additional treatments for CNS indications such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Prof. Dani Offen, who leads the team of researchers at TAU, said, "I am pleased to work with the InnoCan team on this exciting CLX development project. We are facing a challenging time, and I believe our unique approach holds a promise to offer a treatment for COVID-19, pneumonia and perhaps for other lung inflammations as well."  
Innocan was founded by a group of entrepreneurs including CEO Iris Bincovich, Ron Miron, former CEO of Teva Israel, Nir Abraham, one of the oldest drug formulators in Israel, a former member of the Frigo and Yoram Drucker innovation team, Ploristim and BrainStorm .


Tags tel aviv university marijuana rambam hospital rambam medical center Cannabis CannaTech CBD Coronavirus research Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by