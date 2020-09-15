The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel, 18 science ministries to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight

Shay launches data site to help scientists work together

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 20:45
Science Minister Izhar Shay showing the agreement signed today with 18 other science ministers from around the world (photo credit: GPO)
Science Minister Izhar Shay showing the agreement signed today with 18 other science ministers from around the world
(photo credit: GPO)
Science Minister Izhar Shay and 18 of his counterparts worldwide signed a declaration on Tuesday to enhance global cooperation in face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is our opportunity to get together and promote innovation,” he said at a special virtual summit titled “Global Efforts in Fighting the Coronavirus.” “We are about to share the unique takeaways here so that our governments could benefit as well.”
Shay launched an international virtual site to share data about COVID-19 and help scientists from around the world work in union. “We will begin with scientists from your own countries and, hopefully, be able to include others from around the world.”
He said that in Israel, which has six months experience dealing with COVID-19, his ministry funded 100 projects meant to offer medical insights into the virus.
“We have approached the Israeli ecosystem of start-ups, and many of them offered innovations to the government and the public,” he said, calling it a “great example” of the government joining hands with the private sector.
Shay also told the ministers that as the nation begins a “partial lockdown” next week, “we are working, even as we speak, on measures that will allow people to go to work” during it.
Argentinean Science Minister Roberto Salvarezza said his ministry created a COVID-19 unit “in association with biotech and pharma companies,” enabling the country to create effective and cheap test-kits now employed in hospitals across Argentina.
Belarus’s Committee of Science and Technology vice chairman, Sergey Sherbakov, painted a positive image of the COVID-19 situation in his country, claiming that 10% of available ventilators were used and that the situation is stable. He stressed the importance of techno-parks to produce oxygen tanks and masks.
“Our hi-tech achievements are not very well known in the world,” he said.
Bulgarian Deputy Education and Science Minister Karina Angelieva said her nation is considering cooperating with China and Belarus to promote fighting the virus.
Colombian Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Mabel Gisela Torres lauded the recently activated trade-agreement with Israel and explained how Colombia is planning to start a project to filter air used in public transportation to ensure passengers safety during COVID-19.
Croatian Science Minister Radovan Fuchs noted this is the first international conference on the topic and that, sadly, the pandemic forces “all of us to face the same problems.”
“We hoped the pandemic would not last for such a long time,” he said, before adding he spoke with Education Minister Yoav Gallant to figure out how to keep schools open during these challenging times. He mentioned an Israeli-German-Croatian development of COVID-19 anti-bodies as an example of the good relations between both countries.
Computational biologist Eran Segal spoke about two studies done by the Weizmann Institute of Science to see if it is possible to predict in what parts of the country outbreaks will occur. By creating a minute-long survey that people can answer on their phones, his team was able to see where such outbreaks are taking place on a city – and even a street – level.
“Loss of taste and smell meant there was a 35% bigger chance you would test positive for coronavirus,” he explained. “Using such means, which cost nearly nothing, we could get data to help the Health Ministry,” he said.
Twenty-one countries are now using this Israeli-made model to offer similar solutions in their own countries. Another model he worked on is meant to predict how many people in hospital will become severely ill.
German Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Rachel said the pandemic “is too big for each country to deal with by itself” and is ergo a chance to promote international cooperation.
“The next pandemic is going to come,” he warned, “and we might as well be prepared.”


Tags health science Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Did World War II bring humanity peace, or are we back at square 1? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by