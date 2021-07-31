The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to begin ‘widely’ administering Moderna COVID vaccine on Sunday

Going forward, the Health Ministry said, both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given in Israel.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 31, 2021 08:43
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Israel will launch its administration of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Sunday and begin “widely using” it among the Israeli population, the Health Ministry said Friday.
The ministry had announced plans to begin allowing health funds to order and distribute the Moderna vaccine earlier in the month. On Friday, it elaborated on the protocol for the vaccine.
Until now, Israel used its Moderna doses to inoculate Palestinians who work inside Israel, but has given the Israeli population solely Pfizer after a deal was struck with the company to receive as many vaccines as Israel needed in exchange for the country providing infection and side-effect data to Pfizer. 
Israel signed its first contract for COVID-19 vaccines with Moderna, whose chief medical officer is Israeli Tal Zaks. Though Zaks announced earlier this year that he would soon be leaving the company.

Those aged 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine will now be given two shots of Moderna 28 days apart. Those over 18 who have already been given one or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine should receive their next dose of the same product. 
Pfizer’s two shots are administered 21 days apart.
Anyone who received a first shot of Moderna, including people who might have received such a dose abroad, will receive a second dose of this vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine is only approved for use in individuals over the age of 18, meaning any youth 12-17 who wants to get the jab will still require Pfizer.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last week that he struck a deal with Pfizer to ensure that Israel at no time is lacking in doses and that orders will be delivered earlier than planned, so that anyone who wants a shot can get one.
However, the Health Ministry guidelines noted that for people receiving a third dose, if the preferred vaccine is not available, then the shot can be given with whatever is.


