'Banana republic:' Pfizer outraged Israel failed to pay for COVID vaccines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2021 08:33
Pfizer has halted shipments of the coronavirus vaccination to Israel until the cabinet meets to approve agreements with the vaccine producer, with representatives of the company expressing outrage at Israel's failure to pay for a previous shipment of vaccines, Army Radio reported on Monday.
A shipment of 700,000 vaccines was meant to arrive in Israel on Sunday, but will not be headed to the country until further notice, according to the report, as Israel still hasn't paid for the last shipment of 1.5 million vaccines that arrived in Israel beforehand.
Pfizer has expressed outrage with the failure of the Israeli government to uphold the agreements and pay for the vaccines, even using the term "banana republic," according to Army Radio. Moderna has reportedly also cut off contact with Israel in the meantime.
According to the report, there has been some progress within the government to have a cabinet meeting only on the subject of the vaccinations in order to solve the issue as Israel prepares to begin vaccinating children 12-years-old and older as early as the coming weeks, depending on approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.
