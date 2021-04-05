A shipment of 700,000 vaccines was meant to arrive in Israel on Sunday, but will not be headed to the country until further notice, according to the report, as Israel still hasn't paid for the last shipment of 1.5 million vaccines that arrived in Israel beforehand.

Pfizer has expressed outrage with the failure of the Israeli government to uphold the agreements and pay for the vaccines, even using the term "banana republic," according to Army Radio. Moderna has reportedly also cut off contact with Israel in the meantime.

According to the report, there has been some progress within the government to have a cabinet meeting only on the subject of the vaccinations in order to solve the issue as Israel prepares to begin vaccinating children 12-years-old and older as early as the coming weeks, depending on approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

