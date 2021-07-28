Israel, UAE to swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation

Israelis and Emiratis are swapping kidneys, as a woman in Israel is set to undergo surgery to donate her kidney to a patient in the UAE, while an Emirati will donate a kidney to an Israeli patient, the Khaleej Times reported.
The complex operation will ensure 39-year-old Shani Markowitz will have her kidney safely removed at Sheba Medical Center, after which it will be sent to Abu Dhabi via a private plane and be donated to a hospital, where a patient is awaiting a transplant. The plane will then fly back to Israel with another kidney in tow, this time from the UAE, and will quickly be delivered to a patient at Israel's Rambam Health Care Campus.
This incredible live-saving mission heralds another new milestone in the ever-growing ties between Israel and the UAE, and are part of the Abraham Accords' organ donation program.