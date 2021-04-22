The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli app aims to retool mental health diagnosis into an exact science

"Psychiatry as a medical field is facing a major diagnostic challenge: today’s diagnosis is based on a descriptive approach, relying on patients' description and clinicians' observations."

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 22, 2021 15:40
Mental health [illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mental health [illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
 Binyamina-based start-up Montfort has launched new smartphone technology that it says can help bridge the gap between classic psychiatry and computational neuroscience, transforming mental health into an exact science.
The development is based on Brain Profiler, a new science-based method that looks at mental disorders as brain disturbances, which can be accurately diagnosed in a clinical manner. The new platform can help diagnose and treat psychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia, and could also allow effective intervention in the future to fix disturbances, possibly resulting in a cure, the company said.
"Psychiatry as a medical field is facing a major diagnostic challenge: today’s psychiatric diagnosis is based on a descriptive approach, relying solely on the patient’s description of their symptoms and the clinicians’ observation of that patient," explains Abraham Peled, an expert in Psychiatry, chair of Department in Shaar Menashe Psychiatric Hospital and a lecturer at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.
"Other medical fields, however, utilize an etiological diagnosis which clearly defines the pathology, or symptoms, of a specific place in the body. For example, Appendicitis is the infection (the pathology) of an organ in the body, the appendix. A psychiatric diagnosis such as ’depression’ does not correlate to a specific organ in the body, nor does it define any pathology."
Montfort uses smartphone technology and AI in order to provide FDA-cleared digital neurological tests for patients with conditions such as Parkinson's disease, Huntington’s disease, and more. So far, the company has focused on motor and cognitive test protocols, routinely used by neurologists around the world. As a result of the cooperation with Dr. Peled in the past year, Montfort added to its test protocol effective indicators assessing the patient's anxiety, depression and more.
"Montfort translates the digital indicators it collects, to terms that psychiatrists are familiar with like: depression, anxiety, psychosis, and suggests an explanation in terms of neurological networks connectivity problems," Peled said. "As a next step, the diagnosed network disturbance will be demonstrated by EEG (electroencephalogram) a procedure that was previously very complicated to conduct, therefore available only in hospitals, but is now available to any patient at home."
The new app on Montfort's platform will allow a self-collection of the patient's indicators such as his movement, social interaction patterns, and many more. Part of these indicators is already collected by researchers and companies. For the first time, a comprehensive collection of all required indicators will be available, in parallel to collecting data by the psychiatrist at the clinic, and using the AI model to predict any brain connectivity disturbances, which could explain the disorder, the company said.
"Not knowing the causes of psychiatric disorders has serious consequences for treatment," said Peled. "We cannot fix a system if we do not know exactly what is wrong with it. It is absolutely critical that we discover the causes of mental disorders if we ever hope to cure them." 


Tags technology Mental Health start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by