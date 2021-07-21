The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli heart attack patients sicker, died more during first COVID-19 wave

Sheba Medical Center doctor to public: "If you have a medical problem, come to the hospital."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 21, 2021 18:13
A patient is comforted by a doctor in hospital. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
A patient is comforted by a doctor in hospital.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Delayed treatment of heart attack patients in the first months of the coronavirus crisis led to a 65% increase in negative outcomes ranging from malignant arrhythmia, congestive heart failure or even death compared to the same period in 2018, according to a study published this month by a top doctor from Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
The study, published in the peer-reviewed “Plos One” and led by Prof. Shlomi Matetzky of Sheba’s Intensive Cardiac Care Department, showed that “patients were sluggish at arriving at the hospital and arrived much later after the onset of symptoms compared to in 2018,” the professor said. “Upon admission, a significantly higher number of patients demonstrated heart failure or shock, reflecting the delay.”
At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, people were slow to go to hospitals for fear they might get infected with the virus. This was especially true of older patients who are already more likely to suffer from hypertension and more likely to suffer from acute myocardial infarction - heart attack
The study compared data of around 700 patients who were hospitalized in 13 medical centers across the country between March 9 and April 30, 2020 with another roughly 700 who were admitted during the corresponding period in 2018. 
An additional finding was that in contrast to studies conducted in several places around the world, including Europe, the United States and Hong Kong that saw as much as a 30% to 40% reduction in heart attack hospitalizations, Israel did not see a decrease. 
“We found there was no increase and no decrease,” Matetzky said. 
The doctor added that as coronavirus cases spike in Israel again, it is important to encourage the Health Ministry to allow the system to take care of people with “regular diseases” such as cancer and heart disease, “because they are as deadly as usual despite the coronavirus.”
In addition, Matetzky said the public should not think twice about coming in for treatment.
“If you have a medical problem, come to the hospital,” he said.


Tags health hospital Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by