The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli-invented ‘Soapy’ sinks help save lives from COVID-19

Soapy has reinvented the concept of the sink to help ensure that in the environments where its most important - such as hospitals and schools - hands are really getting clean.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 15:48
Soapy micro-station (photo credit: Courtesy)
Soapy micro-station
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus crisis has heightened the world’s attention toward proper hygiene, which is considered a key component in preventing the spread of the disease. An Israeli company, Soapy, has brought hand hygiene into the 21st Century.
“We have drones, self-driving cars, and so many other things supporting our environment,” said company founder and CEO Max Simonovsky. “What we found is that when you go back to something so basic like hand hygiene, you don’t have any smart tools to support you.”
Until recently.
 
Soapy has reinvented the concept of the sink to help ensure that in the environments where its most important - such as hospitals and schools - hands are really getting clean.
The company offers AI-enhanced, internet-connected, eco-friendly, hygiene micro-stations that help users wash their hands according to standards set by the World Health Organization.
The system offers step-by-step guidance for an optimal wash with every use, tracking how well you do and letting you know in real time. The system has instant and unlimited warm water and a special proprietary hand soap. Yet, it uses 95% less water and 60% less soap than washing at a regular sink, the company literature claims.
If customized, Soapy sinks offer user recognition, temperature measurement and instant high temperature notifications - essential in the coronavirus era. 
The company offers a similar platform for hand sanitizing gel. 
Sheba Medical Center has already implemented the both systems throughout its coronavirus wards and at other key locations across the hospital to help ensure good hygiene for its medical and other staff. 
“Sheba installed the units … to provide staff with a simple and supportive tool to make sure they can sanitize their hands - to keep employees safe and the patients safe,” Simonovsky told The Jerusalem Post. He said the decision to install Soapy was made by Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, who runs the hospital’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology unit but also is responsible for overseeing the testing and implementation of new technologies for COVID-19 at the medical center. Sheba confirmed.
“One of the main risks in the coronavirus department is not coronavirus - the patients already have it - but the other diseases or infections that might complicate the treatment of the patients,” Simonovsky said. “We want to make sure that if you have someone going into the department with another disease that it will not spread around.”
The other aspect is the real-time feedback. First, doctors and other staff receive feedback if they have washed their hands well, so they can feel more confident about it. Moreover, since the machines are taking the user’s temperature at multiple points during the washing, someone who might have come into work healthy but started to develop symptoms throughout the day could be caught earlier - before he or she has a chance to spread the virus. 
Finally, since all the information that is collected through the system’s unique sensor is sent to the “Soapy Wisdom” cloud and analyzed, ultimately it can spit back how the hospital or other location is doing, which can help gauge the hand cleanliness quality of the whole business. 
“It’s about understanding what you cannot see in terms of disease and spread of disease from your hands to everyone around you,” Simonovsky said. 
When Simonovsky and his partner Alex Orlovsky founded the company, coronavirus did not exist. The idea came from a conversation Simonovsky had with his young child about why washing hands is important. 
The first Soapy prototypes were designed to fit schools in rural areas with little access to clean water – helping in the prevention of child morbidity and mortality. But they quickly learned that hand hygiene was not only a third-world challenge - the food industry, elder care facilities and schools could all benefit from such a solution.
It took them three years of research and four prototypes to create the modern Soapy micro-stations. Now, they are deployed in 12 countries. 
Since COVID-19, business has grown so much it is hard to keep up with the demand, Simonovsky said.
Their website includes a section dedicated to the virus with a note that “Soapy hygiene micro-stations can help to halt the spread of COVID-19 and literally save lives.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread hygiene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by