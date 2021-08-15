The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli researchers say llama nanobodies could help stop COVID

A team of Israeli and American researchers have found a combination of antibodies derived from llamas that may be effective in treating the coronavirus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 15, 2021 17:46
Llama lying down (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Llama lying down
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli and American researchers have discovered a nanobody cocktail that could neutralize the coronavirus, including the Delta mutation. Nanobodies are single domain antibodies derived from llamas - or other members of the camel family.
The discovery of the cocktail and their effectiveness in combating coronavirus was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.
"If we can produce an innovative drug through the cocktail, it will be a life-saving treatment - if given early in the disease to patients,” according to Hebrew University School of Engineering and Computer Science Dr. Dina Schneidman-Duhovy, who helped lead the study with University of Pittsburgh researcher Dr. Yi Shi. “In addition, anyone exposed to a verified patient will also be able to use this treatment as a prophylactic (preventive) treatment."
In addition, the structural analysis of the nanobodies performed by the researchers provides options for the development of vaccines or future treatments that could work against a wide range of coronaviruses and even help eradicate coronavirus-like diseases in the future, the researchers said.
Specifically, they found that the nanobody cocktail neutralizes the virus, blocksit from infecting cells and prevents the onset of the disease.
This is not the first study by the research team. In December 2019, even before SARS-CoV-2, the researchers first reported in the peer-reviewed journal Science on the development of technology for the identification of nanobodies using proteomics, which determines functional protein networks at the level of cell, tissue or whole organism. After the disease surfaced, they understood that this technology could be effective and used it to determine which nanobodies out of tens of millions could be used to block virus infection.
For this experiment, the researchers used llamas on a farm in Massachusetts. They vaccinated a particular black llama named Wally with a piece of the coronavirus spike protein. Two months later, the llama produced nanobodies against the virus.
Llamas, explained Tomer Cohen, a student in Schneidman-Duhovy’s lab, were used because not only do they produce antibodies similar to human antibodies, but they also produce these nanobodies that are less than half the molecular weight and that can reach areas that are inaccessible to larger antibodies.
The nanobodies can be administered by inhalation, which makes them cheaper and easier to use for treatment.
The most difficult task was not producing the nanobodies, but determining which among them was best for combating corona. The researchers carried out a precise structural mapping to choose the eight nanobodies, some of which they showed bind to spike-free regions to which normal antibodies have no access at all. Moreover, they were able to show that some of them work against both the Alpha and the Delta strains, and likely would work against other mutations as well.
"Finding these mechanisms is extremely important in preventing the virus from entering cells not only for existing variants and those that may appear in the future, but also for other viruses from the corona family, which may develop into similar global diseases in the future," Cohen said.
The cocktail is still undergoing clinical trials and therefore cannot yet be used in the hospitals, Schneidman-Duhovy stressed. However, she said that “we certainly see that there is hope on the horizon.”


Tags health science COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by