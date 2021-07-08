Technion University researchers are tackling one of the most pressing medical issues: loss of tissue. Professor Shulamit Levenberg and her team in the Biomedical Engineering department have pioneered research that could make it easier for humans to cultivate tissue, Technion UK stated in a press release on Monday. Levenberg says she might is currently working on autografting to make this a reality, which is the procedure of moving tissue from one part of the body to another. However, new pioneering research from the Technion might make this process a lot easier. This is just one of many new innovations that is coming out of the Technion, as the school has been considered the leading institution for Israeli innovation. As for the research conducted by Levenberg, long term implications could lead to allowing patients to receive bespoke bone and tissue matter in a vat, rather than needing to remove it from another part of their body.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Alan Aziz, CEO of Technion UK, said that the process of humans growing their own body replacements in a lab sounds like science fiction, but may soon become real. "It may soon become reality thanks to pioneering research at the Technion-- and that's the tooth, the whole tooth, and nothing but the tooth!" he said. Just last month, the Technion came out with another groundbreaking innovation that can quickly diagnose tuberculosis.